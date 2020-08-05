147 Vermont inmates test positive for COVID-19 at out-of-state prison

Test results show 147 Vermont inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at an out-of-state prison in Mississippi.

Vermont Department of Corrections officials ordered testing of all Vermont inmates held at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi after six inmates tested positive upon returning to the state last Tuesday.

62 inmates have tested negative, eight refused testing, and two tests are still pending. There are 219 Vermont inmates currently being held at the Mississippi prison.

In Vermont, DOC and Department of Health officials tested 370 inmates and 140 staff members at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on Monday. One inmate tested positive, and was already in intake quarantine when the test was conducted. They’ve now been moved to medical isolation. All staff tests came back negative.

An inmate at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility also tested positive for COVID-19 this week. That inmate is also in medical isolation, and contact tracing has been completed.

Governor Phil Scott was asked about the situation in Mississippi earlier this week, when it became apparent that an outbreak had occurred.

“In hindsight, you know, I should have seen this coming in some respects,” Gov. Scott said. “They were testing with symptomatic cases and not throughout,” he said.

“Mississippi is experiencing a high number of cases and so they are right in that sunbelt along with a number of other states in that region,” Scott said.

The Vermont Department of Corrections used to only test symptomatic individuals but now regularly tests all staff and inmates and every new intake, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. Vermont has insisted on regular testing of the population in the Mississippi facility, separating those who tested negative from those who tested positive and testing staff, Smith said.

The outbreak adds to critics’ concerns about housing inmates out of state. Scott’s administration had proposed building a new correctional facility in Vermont but the Legislature opposed it.

“I do think it’s time for us to revisit that because we know our facilities, our infrastructure, is outdated and needs to be upgraded and we need to bring our offenders back to Vermont,” Scott said.