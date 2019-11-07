14th Star Brewery helps St. Albans boy acquire service dog

The ‘Raise the Woof’ fundraiser started by 14th Star Brewing Co. goes to support a 4 year old, St. Albans boy, by the name of Owen, who suffers from a rare and catastrophic form of Epilepsy called Davet Syndrome.

Experiencing multiple seizures ad day, he is in desperate need of a trained Seizure Response dog to help bring peace of mind, protection and independence into his life. Due to the astronomical cost of a trained K9, his family can’t afford it on their own. So, they turned to the community for help.

14th Star Brewing Co. in St. Albans stepped up to the plate, hosting a fundraising event, including a special can release in support of #TEAMOWEN on Saturday, November 9th at 5:00 pm.

If you’re unable to attend the event but would like to donate, click here.