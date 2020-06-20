14th Star celebrates ‘longest day’ with Beer Garden for Alzheimer’s Awareness

On June 20th, people across the globe fought the darkness of Alzheimer’s Disease, through a fundraising activity of their choice, which would benefit the Alzheimers Association.

On Saturday, people gathered at 14th Star Brewing Company, raising cans of their limited edition beer, for Alzheimers awarness. “We’re selling ‘Forget Me Not’, in cans today at our beer garden. We’ve got live music and we’re just trying to help raise awarness for the Alzheimers Association,” says David Rheaume, 14th Star’s head of Marketing and Graphic Design

‘Forget Me Not’, is a variety that the veteran-owned company brewed specifically to benefit this cause. “We’re donating a portion of the proceeds from every can sale, of ‘Forget Me Not’, to the Alzheimers Association,” says Rheaume.

“We saw it on their Facebook page and as soon as we saw it we knew we had to come,” says Robin Bilodeau, a regular at 14th Star.

But for Bilodeau, it is personal. Her dad died from Alzheimer’s last year, and the family history with the disease doesn’t end with him. Bilodeau says, his mom had it, and his two sisters both passed with the same disease. So this is very dear to our hearts and we’re here to support and help in anyway we can.”