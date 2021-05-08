15 guns missing after reported theft from Rockingham home

Vermont State Police want to know who stole more than a dozen guns from a home in Rockingham.

A homeowner on Lower Bartonsville Road reported the theft on Friday. That’s apparently when he noticed that 15 different guns he owns were missing.

Exactly when the theft may have happened was unclear Saturday night. However, troopers wrote that there were no signs of forced entry into the house. The missing firearms are of various models and calibers.

If you know anything else about the incident or the weapons, there are two different ways you can provide a tip. You can call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600, or you can text it to the mobile number 274637, which spells the word ‘CRIMES’.