151 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chittenden County had 36 of the new infections and Rutland County had 25. There were 18 in Franklin County and 11 in Windsor County. Lamoille County had six, while Orleans County had five. Addison County, Caledonia County and Windham County each had four. There were three apiece in Bennington County and Washington County, as well as two cases for which a county of origin hasn’t been determined yet.

Out of more than 350,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,300,000 total tests, there have been 18,623 cases and 15,461 people recovered. Two hundred and twenty-four Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 18 new infections for a total of 3,028; 20 of these patients have died and 2,890 have recovered. Sullivan County reported nine new cases for county-wide totals of 1,426 infections, 22 deaths and 1,368 people recovered.

The Granite State had 401 new cases as a whole for a tally of 82,745 positives out of nearly 695,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 78,692 have recovered. There were four new deaths, making 1,235 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported three new cases, making 2,353 cases with 16 deaths and 2,281 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.