152 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported exactly 100 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 25 of the infections. There were 11 each in Franklin County and Rutland County. Addison County and Orleans County each had nine. Bennington County and Washington County had seven apiece, while Lamoille County and Windsor County each had five. There were four in Caledonia County, three in Orange County and two apiece in Essex County and Windham County.

Out of more than 330,000 people that have taken nearly 1,070,000 total tests, there have been 15,198 cases and 12,532 people recovered. Two hundred and four Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 31 new patients, making for county-wide totals of 2,674 cases, 19 deaths and 2,430 people recovered. Sullivan County had six new infections, which made for totals of 1,340 cases, 20 deaths and 1,276 recoveries.

There were 270 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 75,424 cases out of more than 667,000 people tested. Of these patients, 71,722 have recovered. Neither New Hampshire nor Vermont had any new deaths; New Hampshire’s death toll remained at 1,170 people.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 15 new cases for a total of 2,129; 13 people have died and 1,979 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.