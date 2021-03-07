157 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Vermont reported 120 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the one-year anniversary of Vermont’s very first case. Chittenden County had 31 of the infections. There were 17 in Franklin County and 12 in Orleans County. Windham County had 11, while Washington County had ten. There were eight in Rutland County and seven in Addison County. Bennington County, Caledonia County, Grand Isle County and Lamoille County had five apiece; Windsor County had four.

Out of more than 335,000 people that have taken nearly 1,125,000 total tests, there have been 16,083 cases and 13,384 people recovered. Two hundred and eight Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 21 new patients, making for county-wide totals of 2,777 cases, 19 deaths and 2,578 people recovered. Sullivan County had three new infections, which made for totals of 1,359 cases, 21 deaths and 1,297 recoveries.

There were 196 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 76,861 cases out of more than 671,000 people tested. Of these patients, 73,615 have recovered. New Hampshire had three new deaths, for a total of 1,184 people.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 13 new cases for a total of 2,249; 13 people have died and 2,159 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.