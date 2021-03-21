159 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Vermont reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 56 of the infections. There were 19 in Rutland County and 14 in Orleans County. Lamoille County had 13 and Franklin County had ten. There were eight each in Caledonia County and Washington County, while Windham County had seven. Bennington County, Grand Isle County and Windsor County had four apiece. Addison County had two.

Out of more than 347,000 people that have taken more than 1,250,000 total tests, there have been 17,740 cases and 14,849 people recovered. Two hundred and nineteen Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had four new patients, making for county-wide totals of 2,945 cases, 19 deaths and 2,826 people recovered. Sullivan County had two new infections, which made for totals of 1,399 cases, 22 deaths and 1,347 recoveries.

There were 241 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 80,543 cases out of more than 685,000 people tested. Of these patients, 76,949 have recovered. Like Vermont, New Hampshire did not report any new deaths; 1,217 Granite State residents have died.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had three new cases for a total of 2,326; 16 people have died and 2,201 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.