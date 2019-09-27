16th Annual Fire Truck Pull with Outright Vermont

Ready? Set? Pull! Outright Vermont is hosting its 16th Annual Fire Truck Pull, this weekend right on Church Street.

The event takes place Saturday September 28th starting at 12 going till 2.

This fundraiser is not only to see who can pull a fire truck the fastest, but a symbol of what it takes for LGBTQ youth to live authentic lives.

Dana Kaplan and Rebecca Roose joined The Morning Brew to tell us about the event and how much money they are trying to raise

For more information on how you can join the Fire Truck Pull or help donate, you can visit their website.