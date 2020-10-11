17 new coronavirus cases in our region on Saturday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Vermont reported eleven new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Eight of them were in Chittenden County, while Rutland County, Washington County and Windsor County each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,857 positive cases out of more than 171,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,651 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had five new infections and Sullivan County had one. The two counties have had 164 cases and 65 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 123 new cases bring the statewide count above the 9,000 mark to 9,092 positives out of more than 292,000 tests. There were five new deaths across the state for a total of 455, while 7,945 New Hampshire patients have recovered.

Looking to our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported no new cases Saturday; its total remains at 62 patients, 60 of whom have recovered. There were no case updates available from health experts in Clinton County or Essex County.