177 new COVID-19 infections in our region Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Chittenden County had 40 of the infections. There were 16 each in Bennington County and Rutland County. Orange County and Windham County had 13 apiece. Caledonia County was next with 11, followed by ten each in Orleans County and Windsor County. There were six apiece in Franklin County and Washington County. Lamoille County had five, Essex County had two and Addison County had one.

Out of more than 370,000 people that have taken almost 1,490,000 total tests, there have been 22,016 cases and 18,337 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-two Vermonters have died, while nearly 35% of Vermont residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 14 new patients, making for county-wide totals of 3,535 cases, 25 deaths and 3,298 people recovered. Sullivan County had nine new infections, which made for totals of 1,574 cases, 23 deaths and 1,487 recoveries.

There were 308 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 91,586 cases out of more than 720,000 people tested. New Hampshire had four newly-reported deaths for a total of 1,270 statewide; 87,176 people have recovered. Nearly 25% of Granite Staters 16 years old and up are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had five new cases, making totals of 2,470 cases and 16 deaths; 2,402 patients have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.