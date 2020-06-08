18 new coronavirus cases in our region Sunday; no deaths

There were no newly-reported deaths from COVID-19 anywhere in our coverage area Sunday, with the day bringing 18 new cases.

All 18 of those new patients are in Vermont. Seventeen are in Chittenden County, with the one remaining case in Windsor County. The Green Mountain State now has 1,063 patients, but more than 80% of them have recovered from the virus. Fifty-five Vermonters have died.

The New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services is reporting no new patients in Grafton County or Sullivan County. New Hampshire as a whole does have 26 new cases, for a statewide total of 5,046. More than 75% of these patients are now feeling better. Grafton County has had 76 cases, while Sullivan County has had 20. Each of those two counties has had one death.

There was no new information available Sunday from health experts anywhere in our New York coverage area, which comprises Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.