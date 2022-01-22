The Vermont Department of Health reported 1,516 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. There were no new deaths; Friday’s update included seven deaths.

Nearly two-thirds of the new cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet. Among those that did, 143 were in Chittenden County and 106 were in Rutland County. Franklin County had 65 and Windsor County had 58. There were 48 in Bennington County and 37 in Addison County. Washington County was next with 27, followed by Orange County with 23 and Caledonia County with 16. Fifteen were in Orleans County, 14 were in Windham County and 12 were in Lamoille County. Grand Isle County had five and Essex County had two.

Twenty-five Vermonters were in intensive care; 111 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of more than 3,150,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 97,994 positive cases. Five hundred and fourteen patients have died. The vaccine dashboard showed that 80% of Vermonters age five and older are fully vaccinated and 62% have also had a booster shot.

The public health agencies in our New York coverage area didn’t have any updates. However, Clinton County had 163 new infections, Franklin County had 69 and Essex County had 64, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

There was no new information available on Saturday from anywhere in New Hampshire.