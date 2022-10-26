A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for first-degree murder for the fatal shooting in July in Burlington’s Old North End.

Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot and killed 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.

Mubarak’s killing was the first of four homicides in Burlington this year, and the 16th of more than two dozen gunfire incidents in Burlington this year.

Abdhikadir’s arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. via video at Chittenden Superior Court.