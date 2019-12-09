19-year-old woman dies in crash on Route 9 in Searsburg

A 19-year-old Guilford woman was killed when she collided with a truck on Route 9 in Searsburg.

Vermont State Police say Pooja Meyer of was traveling east near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Road around noon Sunday when she passed another vehicle. She then lost control of her car and crossed into the other lane, colliding with a tractor trailer.

Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Route 9 was closed for more than 7 hours due to the crash.