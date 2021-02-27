196 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Chittenden County had 30 of the new infections. Franklin County had 26 of them, while Orleans County had 22. There were 11 in Rutland County and nine in Lamoille County. Addison County, Grand Isle County and Windsor County each had six. There were four apiece in Bennington County, Caledonia County, Orange County and Windham County. Washington County had one.

Out of nearly 330,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,050,000 total tests, there have been 15,098 cases and 12,436 people recovered. Two hundred and four Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 36 new infections for a total of 2,643; 19 of these patients have died and 2,387 have recovered. Sullivan County reported seven new cases for county-wide totals of 1,334 infections, 20 deaths and 1,266 people recovered.

The Granite State had 287 new cases as a whole for a tally of 75,166 positives out of nearly 667,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 71,324 have recovered. There were three new deaths, making 1,170 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 23 new cases, making 2,114 cases with 13 deaths and 1,884 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.