1984 Olympic Gold Medalist stops in Burlington, en route to Lake Placid

BURLINGTON, Vt. – If you were at Burlington International Airport Monday afternoon, you might have seen a familiar face.

A 1984 Olympic gold medal figure skating champion landed in Burlington, on his way to Lake Placid.

Scott Hamilton is in the area to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Olympic Winter Games, the year he was Team USA’s flag bearer.

A three-time cancer survivor, Hamilton has spent over a decade fundraising for cancer research. He spoke about how his foundation is beneficial to all cancer patients as well as the local community.

“Whenever we do a fundraiser like the one we’re doing in Lake Placid, if they hit certain benchmarks we leave some of the funds behind. I thought we were going to raise $10,000. But last time I checked they had raised $50,000 and I’m sure they’ve gone way passed that, so now $20,000 will stay in the community and help people with cancer,” Hamilton said.

According to the Olympic Regional Development Authority, Hamilton’s Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer™ event, is a “Frozen 5K” skate-a-thon and signature fundraiser of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, and 40th Anniversary Figure Skating Gala and Dinner Show, featuring a multi-media presentation and discussion with the members of the Olympic team, sharing their stories and experiences from the Lake Placid Winter Games.