Warren, VT — The doors are officially open at Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports facility at the Sugarbush resort at Mt. Ellen with many athletes in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Christopher Riley has been skiing since he was four with Vermont Adaptive and says he can’t wait until he’s back on the slopes. His mother accompanied him for the big day. “I mean Chris is the skier he is today because of the volunteers that skied with him, had patience with him,” she said.

Longtime volunteer Paul Toth loves hitting the slopes with Chris. “To be able to go outside and do something that I love as much as I do and share it with someone who maybe otherwise wouldn’t have that opportunity is amazing.”

Jordan Baker has been skiing with the group since the fourth grade. “I just like the freedom and being in control,” she said.

For over 30 years, Vermont Adaptive operated in a 400 square ft. space in the lodge. The new three-floor, 4000 square ft. space will connect to the resort’s current base lodge.

In regards to the expansion, Baker commented, “I think it’s awesome, just like to have space so we are not climbing over each other to get ready to go skiing.”

Executive Director Erin Fernandez said the new facility will enhance everyone’s experience. “This provides us a space to spread out and to feel comfortable, to not feel rushed and to go out your pace.”