2 Addison County towns to vote on closing elementary schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Voters in two Vermont towns will be asked next week whether to close their elementary schools as the communities face declining enrollment.

The Burlington Free Press reports that residents of Addison and Ferrisburgh in Addison County will vote on Tuesday whether to close Addison Central School and Ferrisburgh Central School, which are in the same school district. If voters approve the closures, the K-6th grade schools will shut down at the end of the school year on June 30, 2020.

An informational meeting is taking place the day before the vote at 5 p.m. Monday at the Addison Central School.

According to the school district’s website, the Addison Central School is at 36% capacity and the Ferrisburgh Central School is at 58% capacity.

