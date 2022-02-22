BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department said Christopher Collins, 30, of East Hampton, Massachusetts and Andrew Diaz, 29, of West Springfield, Massachusetts were found with over 5,000 bags of fentanyl.

Police were called to an apartment on South Street on February 22 around 2:45 a.m. for a report of three unwanted men inside. When officers arrived, the woman tenant discreetly advised them to leave because the men had guns and drugs. Police said the three men were from Massachusetts and were unknown to her.

Police ordered the men to exit the apartment. Both Collins and Diaz did as they were told. Police said the third man jumped out the second-floor bathroom window and was last seen running west behind the property. Police do not know his identity.

Chripstopher Collins (Bennington Police Department)

Andrew Diaz (Bennington Police Department)

During the search of the residence and a vehicle involved, police said they found 5,100 bags of suspected fentanyl, 7.13 ounces of suspected cocaine, 6.6 ounces of powder cocaine and $1,420. Police said the street value of all the drugs is estimated to be about $80,000.

Both Collins and Diaz were charged with fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking and conspiracy. They were held on $100,000 bail and were scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on Tuesday.

Police are trying to locate the third man and there isn’t any further information available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Jones or Detective Corey Briggs at the Bennington Police Department or through the Bennington Police Department website.