Colchester, VT – Two children are recovering after being pulled from a canoe that was sinking on Malletts Bay Monday night. The Colchester police marine unit was patrolling the bay around 6:00 PM when it spotted a canoe almost completely underwater.

Police say the two children had left a nearby camp on the canoe, and didn’t tell anyone. The children’s life jackets were not completely buckled, and they were shivering from the dangerously cold water. Someone on a nearby jet ski was able to help bring the kids to shore.