New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported two COVID-19 deaths in Clinton County on Saturday, as well as 85 new infections. There were 22 new cases in Franklin County and 16 in Essex County. The public health agencies in those three counties, which comprise our New York coverage area, had no updates of their own.

The Vermont Department of Health is no longer updating its statewide dashboard on weekends, effective this weekend. Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services stopped doing so last June.