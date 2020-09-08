2 injured in Vermont home fire, flown to Boston hospital

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say two people have been injured in a fire at a home on property that was the site of a large weekend get together with friends and family in the southern Vermont town of Guilford.

The fire was reported on Monday morning. When firefighters arrived the entire four floors of the home, which was built to look like a silo, were engulfed in flames. Police say the two owners who were inside received burns and injuries from jumping out of the fourth-floor window.

They were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then flown to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Fire investigators have classifed the cause of the fire as undetermined.