Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $2 million in state funding will be provided to help Afghan evacuees resettle in New York State, bringing the total state commitment to $5 million. The additional funds will be administered through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) New York Enhanced Services to Refugees Program (NYSESRP) and is the first gubernatorial commitment of such funds in New York.

Funds will be distributed to more than a dozen nonprofit partners that provide intensive assistance to 1,790 Afghan evacuees that are scheduled to arrive or have arrived since September. The additional funds will allow for enhanced services to address immediate and long-term needs. The resettlement of individuals from Afghanistan is the largest resettlement effort in such a short period of time.

“For generations, immigrants have come to New York and the U.S. seeking freedom and opportunity—their contributions defining and strengthening the fabric of our state and nation,” Governor Hochul said. “With Afghan evacuees fleeing widespread instability in their own country, New York State is proud to take a leading role in the massive resettlement effort, and with this historic, first-of-its-kind investment, we will connect people with the support they need to flourish in their new home. I also thank President Biden and Governor Markell for their efforts welcoming our friends and allies to our shores.”