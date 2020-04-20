2 residents at Birchwood Terrace die of COVID-19, bringing total to 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Over the weekend, two additional residents passed away at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths at the nursing facility to 9.

As of Monday evening, 33 residents with COVID-19 were being cared for at the facility, and 23 of those residents have ‘graduated’ off transmission-based precautions.

In total, 49 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven residents have been hospitalized.

26 staff members have tested positive – 21 were employees of Birchwood and five were third-party workers. All 26 are back to work or eligible to return to work.

We continue to confer with the Vermont Department of Health as well as other regulatory agencies on a consistent basis,” Birchwood said in a press release. “In furtherance of their guidance, we have recently implemented staffing patterns and room changes to allow for more efficient care to our residents. All residents are still being closely monitored and screened, no visitors are allowed except at end of life, staff are being screened and receiving temperature checks daily.”