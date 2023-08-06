A suspect is due in court later this week in connection with one of two shots-fired incidents at the same building in downtown Burlington Saturday night.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad wrote in an email that both incidents happened at an apartment building on Church Street, one block south of the Church Street Marketplace. The first took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. The responding officers did not find any suspects, but BPD detectives are still investigating.

The second incident took place just after 8:30. Chief Murad wrote that witnesses spotted a suspect, adding that the available evidence suggested the suspect was still inside. Police cleared the building, searched it and arrested Tajon Lytch, 34, for reckless endangerment.

No one was hurt in either incident. Vermont State Police and UVM Police assisted with the response to the second incident.