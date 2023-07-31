Colchester, VT – Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced new details about the upcoming Business Emergency Grant Assistance Program on Monday.

The $20 million dollar program aids businesses and not-for-profit entities that were severely impacted by the Vermont floods.

The grant’s mission seeks to reopen businesses and bring back employees more quickly.

Businesses will be eligible for a grant of 20% of the net documented uncovered damage to their physical property up to a maximum of $20,000.

Damages to property and physical losses include replacements of inventory, machinery, equipment, and supplies.

“The need is great in our business community and though gaps will remain even after these grants are dispersed, this program is a start of the recovery process. This is the first of many steps we will need to take to try to bridge gaps during this on-going recovery. We are trying to cast a wide net and get as many businesses as we can some form of gap funding,” said Commissioner of the Department of Economic Development Joan Goldstein.

Properties with more than a million dollars in damage may receive grant amounts exceeding more than $20,000 and net documented uncovered physical damages of up to $500,000.

From the $20 million dollar grant, $1 million will be administered to agricultural businesses by the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets.

“We know this $20 million won’t be enough, but I believe the state has a responsibility to step up and do what it can while we work to secure additional support for the small businesses that fuel our economy and make our communities strong,” said Governor Phil Scott.

The program’s application portal is expected to open later this week and more information and updates can be located on the agency’s website.