Newport, VT — On Monday evening, a motorcyclist passed away due to a car versus motorcycle collision at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mill Road.

Police say that Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was traveling south on VT Route 100 in a Dodge Ram 2500.

Jordan Carpenter, 20, of Newport, was traveling north on VT Route 100, and saw Collins attempting to turn onto Collins Mill Road. Carpenter attempted to avoid a collision by braking but was unable to and struck Collins’ front fender and sustained fatal injuries. He was declared deceased on the scene.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks.