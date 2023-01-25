More than 2,000 employees at University of Vermont Medical Center are voting this week on whether to join a union.

The hospital’s support staff and technical workers are considering joining the American Federation of Teachers Vermont, which already represents some UVMMC employees. The voting period lasts through Friday, and the election results should be available that afternoon.

No one from the union or hospital administration was available on short notice for an interview.

However, in a statement, UVMMC president and CEO Dr. Stephen Leffler writes:

“The University of Vermont Medical Center remains committed to a culture where our people feel heard, respected, and supported. As the region’s Level 1 Trauma Center and academic medical center, every single one of our employees is central to delivering exceptional patient care.

“We strongly encourage everyone to vote, to ensure each person’s voice is heard. We are encouraging our employees to get educated on the issues and make the decision that is right for them. We will continue to work with the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals and the National Labor Relations Board to ensure a fair and collaborative process, and will continue our work to ensure access and service for our patients, families and communities.“