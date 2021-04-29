2017 study findings of Plattsburgh energy use & conservation come to light

The findings of an effort from 2017 to study Plattsburgh’s attitudes about energy use and energy conservation are just coming to light. For reasons we don’t know, the main person behind the study never presented the findings to the city until now.

SUNY Plattsburgh earth sciences professor Dr. Curt Gervich worked with the city’s Municipal Lighting Department and four SUNY Plattsburgh students to survey all 8,000 customers the MLD had at the time. They received 680 usable responses.

“The good news of this survey is that almost everybody in Plattsburgh says they’re trying really hard to conserve energy,” Dr. Gervich said. “I think home energy conservation — there isn’t a ton of space to improve. It sounds like people are turning off their lights and not leaving their devices running, things like that.”

However, there are still some opportunities to promote conservation through energy improvement incentives that may not be widely known.

“I think where the space for conservation exists is in publicity around the rebate programs for Energy Star devices, home insulation,” Gervich said.

However, the Lake City’s low electric rates do pose some challenges. Dr. Gervich said Thursday evening that they lead to a perception that investments in energy infrastructure have too low a rate of return to make much financial sense.

The low rates can also attract energy-intensive businesses that don’t generate much employment, such as cryptocurrency firms mining the Internet for digital currencies like Bitcoin. In March 2018, Plattsburgh became the first city in the U.S. to ban them. It imposed a moratorium that it lifted after a year.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest asked Gervich, “What would be your, or Bill’s, recommendation for creating an educational program that’s specific to conservation?”

MLD manager Bill Treacy said the department may not be able to do much. Any language on an electric bill has to be approved by New York State.

“The only thing I can think of is putting supplemental information in with the billing, but we have done some of that in the past and I would say 90% of the people toss it in the trash,” Treacy said. “I mean, some of them don’t even look at their own bill; they just automatically pay it.”

Starting on Monday, all Plattsburgh municipal boards and committees — including the Common Council — will meet in person at City Hall again.