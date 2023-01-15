The man accused in an interstate crime spree from four years ago has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Times Argus.

Everett Simpson’s trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington is scheduled to begin on March 6. He’s charged with two counts each of kidnapping and interstate transportation of a stolen car.

Simpson reportedly left the Valley Vista drug abuse treatment center in Bradford, Vermont in January 2019 for Manchester, New Hampshire. He’s accused of kidnapping a mother and son from a shopping mall parking lot in Manchester, driving them to a hotel in White River Junction, raping the woman in front of her son and stealing the woman’s car.

Simpson fled to Pennsylvania. At the time, investigators said he stole a second car in that state before being arrested in a suburb of Philadelphia.