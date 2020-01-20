Live Now
I91 northbound is down to 1 lane and will be closed for another few hours

2020 MLK Day of Service helps to support Winooski Food Shelf

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On the third Monday of every January Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated across the country. Observed as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday selected to focus largely on Americans bettering their communities through service.

Today, a food drive will be hosted from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the O’Brain Community Center as volunteers gather to support the Winooksi Food Shelf.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas, was live giving a preview of the event, providing tips on how you can give back to your community.

Interested in donating? Here are a list of items needed:

• Canned beans such as garbanzo, kidney and black beans;
• Hearty soups with meat such as Chunky soups
• Children’s cereals
• Canned meals such as beef stew, baked beans, corned beef hash, and canned pasta
• Mayo, ketchup, Italian salad dressing, pasta sauce
• Fresh oranges and apples
• Canned fruit such as pineapple and applesauce
+ other easily prepared and nutritious foods
• Shampoo
• Toothbrushes and toothpaste
• Deodorant
• Disposable razors
• Toilet paper

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog