2021 Travis Roy Foundation wiffle ball tournament will be the last

The 20th Travis Roy Foundation wiffle ball tournament in Essex this August will be the last. A specific reason has not been released.

The annual tournament returns to Essex after a virtual tournament in 2020. It will run from August 13-15 in Essex, Vermont. The 32-team tournament will take place at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams.

The 19-year fundraising total has amounted to over $6.4 million dollars. The foundation benefits people and families affected by spinal cord injuries.

Roy passed away at the age of 45 last October in Vermont. The former Boston University hockey player started the foundation after his accident 25 years ago.

The tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, August 13 with opening ceremonies at Little Fenway and the annual Celebrities-Sponsor game at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

