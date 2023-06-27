The Vermont Sugar Makers’ Association has released this year’s Maple Awards, recognizing an outstanding sugar maker and maple person of the year.

Vermonters made a little over 2 million gallons of maple syrup in 2023.

This year’s winners are from Washington, Rutland, Chittenden, Orange, and Orleans counties.

The association also picked the best maple cream and grades of maple syrup, golden through dark amber.

Outstanding Sugar Maker Award: Cody Armstrong, Randolph Center, VT

Vermont Maple Person of the Year: Donna Young, Morgan, VT

Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award: Glenn Goodrich, Cabot, VT

Best in Class Awards:

• Maple Cream: Paul Palmer, Palmer Lane Maple, Jericho, VT

• Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup: Glenn & Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot, VT

• Amber Color with Rich Taste Syrup: Pam & Rich Green, Green’s Sugarhouse, Poultney, VT

• Dark Color with Robust Taste Syrup: Pam & Rich Green, Green’s Sugarhouse, Poultney, VT

Best in Show Award:

• Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup: Glenn & Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot, VT