Winooski’s annual Waking Windows Festival will return this spring during the first weekend in May, but with changes in its lineup and size. The festival, which has been held since 2011, has become a cherished tradition among Vermont’s music lovers. However, this year, it will be scaled down and adapted to new challenges.

Paddy Reagan, a festival organizer, says “the Waking Windows Festival is just a festival, a spring celebration where we highlight local bands, regional bands and touring artists that we really love.” Despite the smaller size, the festival will still feature a diverse lineup of artists from all over the Northeast, including Massachusetts indie rockers Pile, Brooklyn indie dance band Underground System, and Montreal punk band Cola.

The festival has typically had multiple outdoor stages, but this year there will only be one outdoor stage at Rotary Park, with the rest of the festival taking place at the Monkey House. Reagan cites changes to the organizers’ lives and the lack of full-time employees as contributing factors to the festival’s downsizing.

“When we decided to do the downsize, we got lots of support acknowledging that mental health, physical health, and communal health is more important than a big old rock and roll festival,” Reagan said.

Reagan anticipates that tickets for the Saturday performance at the Rotary stage will sell out quickly. Tickets for the Monkey House, however, will be available on the day of the show.

“The monkey house has been a musical space that’s fallen outside of everything happening in Burlington,” Reagan said. “It has provided an opportunity to bring different styles of music to experiment.”

Despite the changes, Waking Windows Festival remains a cherished tradition for Vermont’s music lovers, and Reagan and the other organizers are excited to continue celebrating the arrival of spring with a weekend of great music.

“We’re just excited to celebrate spring and get together with our community and our friends and see some awesome bands,” Reagan said.

To purchase tickets for the Saturday performance at the Rotary stage, you can click this link.