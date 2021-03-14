204 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. President Joe Biden’s pledge that all U.S. adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1, 2021, is putting a new challenge in front of the nation. For that to happen, the federal government must deliver doses to hundreds of new vaccination sites and recruit more health care workers to administer the shots. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Vermont reported 175 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 47 of the infections. There were 35 in Orleans County and 28 in Franklin County. Bennington County had 16, Rutland County had 12 and Lamoille County had 11. There were seven in Addison County, followed by six in Windham County and five in Washington County. Caledonia County had four, Windsor County had three and Essex County had one.

Out of more than 340,000 people that have taken more than 1,190,000 total tests, there have been 16,890 cases and 14,121 people recovered. Two hundred and eight Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 24 new patients, making for county-wide totals of 2,873 cases, 19 deaths and 2,733 people recovered. Sullivan County had two new infections, which made for totals of 1,375 cases, 22 deaths and 1,320 recoveries.

There were 307 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 78,615 cases out of more than 671,000 people tested. Of these patients, 75,226 have recovered. Like Vermont, New Hampshire did not report any new deaths; 1,199 Granite State residents have died.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had three new cases for a total of 2,293; 14 people have died and 2,263 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.