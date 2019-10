Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was at Camp Kiniya in Colchester to preview Saturday’s Green Mountain Iron Dog competition.

It’s a 1.5-mile obstacle course for dog and handler. Colchester Police Cpl. Dave Dewey tells us the course is based on what police K-9 dogs and officers will experience on the job.

All breeds and abilities are welcome to participate. Orientation starts at 8 a.m., with pro heats kicking off at 8:30 a.m. Open heats start at 12:30 p.m.

