20th Annual Vermont state RV & camping mega show

People from all over the northeast are here in Essex Junction, taking a look at the hundreds of RV’s and campers brought here by vendors.

“The goal is to basically connect with the customer base, make sure everybody’s taken care of. Obviously we’re here to sell and take advantage of the incentives and great savings that manufacturers extend. And we want to pass that along directly to our guests that come and visit us,” says Logan Gregoire, part owner of country camper.

Some are looking for camping options to get away in nature, while others are looking to find their home away from home, while they travel the country.

“I’ve been all over the world with the military, and I retired from the military in 2014. And now we’re looking at options to see america, which I haven’t seen enough of, so that’s what we really want to do,” says Ronald Biniecki, who was shopping and looking around.

And for others like Bruce Mekkelson, president of Mekkelson RV, it is a chance to continue family traditions which have been going on for generations.

“We feel fortunate to be able to have the space that we have here and be able to display 20 units. We’re third generation, we’re looking forward to making more happy campers here in the Chittenden county and surrounding areas.”

Tomorrow is the last day of the RV show, doors open at 10am, and they’ll be going all day until 5pm.