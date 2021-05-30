21 new COVID-19 cases in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

San Pedro High School students hold vaccination signs at a school-based COVID-19 vaccination event for students 12 and older in San Pedro, Calif., Monday, May 24, 2021. Schools are turning to mascots, prizes and contests to entice youth ages 12 and up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before summer break. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Vermont reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Rutland County had four of the infections. There were two apiece in Essex County, Lamoille County and Washington County. Orleans County and Windsor County each had one.

Out of nearly 395,000 people that have taken nearly 1,695,000 total tests, there have been 24,209 cases and 23,002 people recovered. Two hundred and fifty-five Vermonters have died, while nearly 350,000 people are fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had four new infections, making for county-wide totals of 4,034 cases, 26 deaths and 3,982 people recovered. Sullivan County had two new infection, which made for totals of 1,808 cases, 25 deaths and 1,768 recoveries.

There were 48 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 98,726 cases out of more than 2,335,000 tests. Fifty-five percent of New Hampshire’s population has been tested at least once. About 49% of the Granite State is fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had three new cases, making totals of 2,616 cases with 16 deaths and 2,578 patients that have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.