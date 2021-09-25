210 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 178 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Rutland County had 41 of the infections, and 34 were in Chittenden County. There were 21 in Washington County and 17 in Orleans County, with 13 in Windsor County and 11 in Caledonia County. Franklin County had eight; Bennington County and Windham County each had seven. Six were in Orange County and five were in Addison County. Lamoille County had four, Essex County had three and Grand Isle County had one.

Out of more than 475,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,000,000 total tests, there have been 32,790 cases and 28,084 people recovered. Three hundred and six people have died, while nearly 450,000 Vermonters have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 32 new cases since its last update on Thursday, making 3,720 cases with 20 deaths and 3,472 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County. New Hampshire health experts also did not offer any updates for the Granite State.