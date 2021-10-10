218 new COVID-19 infections in Vermont on Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 218 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Chittenden County had 45 of the infections. Washington County had 35, while Orleans County had 26. There were 22 each in Rutland County and Windham County. Caledonia County had 16, with 13 apiece in Franklin County and Windsor County. Bennington County had nine, Orange County had five and Lamoille County had three. There were two each in Addison County and Essex County; Grand Isle County had one. Four other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of nearly 495,000 people that have taken more than 2,150,000 total tests, there have been 35,672 cases. Three hundred and thirty-five people have died, while 30,400 have recovered. Nearly 460,000 Vermonters are fully vaccinated.

There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County in New York, nor were there any from our New Hampshire coverage area.