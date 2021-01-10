220 new coronavirus cases Saturday throughout our region; no deaths

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the same day as a mob attack on the nation’s capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The Vermont Department of Health reported 159 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chittenden County had 54 of the new infections, and Addison County was next with 22. Windham County had 18, while Bennington County had 17. Windsor County had 13 and Rutland County had 11. There were ten in Washington County and five in Orange County. Franklin County had three, followed by Orleans County with two. Caledonia County, Essex County and Lamoille County each had one. Finally, there was one case in which the county of origin hasn’t been determined yet.

Out of more than 277,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 753,000 total tests, there have been 8,790 cases and 5,902 people recovered. One hundred fifty-six Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County and Sullivan County each had 18 new infections. Grafton County has had 1,348 cases and nine deaths, while Sullivan County’s totals are 604 cases and six deaths. New Hampshire had 817 new cases for a tally of 50,871 cases out of more than 574,000 people tested. Sixteen new deaths made for a total of 862 statewide; 43,374 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 25 new cases, making 921 cases with eight deaths and 892 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.