239 new COVID-19 infections in our region Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 165 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with at least one in each of the state’s 14 counties. Nearly half — 72 of them — were in Chittenden County. Addison County and Windsor County each had 19. There were 14 in Windham County and nine in Bennington County. Rutland County and Washington County had seven apiece, while Franklin County had five. Lamoille County, Orange County and Orleans County each had three. Grand Isle County had two, while Caledonia County and Essex County each had one.

Out of more than 279,000 people that have taken more than 759,000 total tests, there have been 8,967 cases and 6,015 people recovered. One hundred fifty-six Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Sullivan County had 30 new infections and Grafton County had 22. The two counties have had 632 cases and 1,368 cases, respectively. Six people in Sullivan County have died, as have nine Grafton County residents.

There were 797 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 51,600 cases out of more than 577,000 people tested. New Hampshire had seven newly-reported deaths for a total of 869 statewide; 44,277 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 22 new cases for a total of 943; eight people have died and 906 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.