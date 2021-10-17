241 new COVID-19 infections in Vermont on Sunday; no deaths

A medic places two vials of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines (L to R): Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, on a table before administering doses at a Clalit Health Services Medical Centre in east Jerusalem on August 10, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

Vermont reported 241 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, one day after the Green Mountain State set a single-day record of 342.

Chittenden County had 62 of Sunday’s new infections. Washington County had 34, while Orleans County had 27. There were 20 in Windham County and 18 in Franklin County. Lamoille County had 16; Caledonia County had 12. Ten were in Windsor County and nine were in Bennington County. Orange County and Rutland County each had eight. Addison County had six, while Essex County had four. Grand Isle County had two, and there were five other cases without a county of origin determined yet.

Out of more than 500,000 people that have taken more than 2,210,000 total tests, there have been 37,318 cases. Three hundred and forty-five people have died, while 31,712 have recovered. Nearly 80% of eligible Vermonters are fully vaccinated.

There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County in New York, nor were there any from our New Hampshire coverage area.