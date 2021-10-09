244 new coronavirus cases in Vermont on Saturday; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 244 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Chittenden County had 39 of the infections; Washington County had 32 of them. There were 29 in Rutland County and 28 in Orleans County. Franklin County had 22, while Bennington County had 17. Windsor County had 15 and Windham County had 13. There were 11 in Orange County and ten in Caledonia County. Addison County had eight, while Essex County and Lamoille County each had four. Twelve other cases also don’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of more than 490,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,150,000 total tests, there have been 35,459 cases and 30,235 people recovered. Three hundred and thirty-five people have died, while nearly 460,000 Vermonters have been fully vaccinated.

There were no case counts available on Saturday from anywhere in our portion of New York’s North Country — Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County — or from anywhere in New Hampshire.