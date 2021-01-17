247 new COVID-19 infections in our region Sunday; no deaths

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

Vermont reported 140 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 51 of them. There were 19 in Windsor County and 15 in Bennington County. Rutland County and Washington County each had 14. Addison County had 12, while Windham County had six. Four were reported in Orange County and three in Lamoille County. Grand Isle County had one, and there was one more for which the county of origin hadn’t been determined yet.

Out of more than 287,000 people that have taken more than 805,000 total tests, there have been 10,057 cases and 6,719 people recovered. One hundred sixty-three Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 37 new infections and Sullivan County had 27. The two counties have had 1,547 cases and 819 cases, respectively. Ten people in Grafton County have died, as have eight Sullivan County residents.

There were 941 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 56,864 cases out of more than 600,000 people tested. New Hampshire had six newly-reported deaths for a total of 933 statewide; 49,544 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 43 new cases for a total of 1,143; eight people have died and 1,031 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.