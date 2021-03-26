251 new COVID-19 cases in Vermont marks highest single-day total of the pandemic

MONTPELIER – Governor Phil Scott’s COVID-19 briefing brought with it a reminder that the virus and its variants are spreading faster than ever in our communities – Friday’s 251 reported cases marks a single-day record for Vermont.

Even though the case count was a high-water mark for Vermont, state officials said vaccinating the most vulnerable should prevent serious illness and death. Instead, the fact that the virus is largely spreading among Vermonters in their 20s had some asking whether that population has let their guard down.

“Certainly, we are seeing cases in younger people who are generally more freely-mobile, gather together more, and often have public-facing jobs which may put them at more contact with the public at a time when there’s more transmissibility of the virus,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

That assessment has some wondering whether the recent decision to re-open bars and social clubs is putting employees at risk, and if additional steps to turn the spigot should be out of the question for the time being.

Governor Scott was also asked about reports that some bargoers are ignoring the state’s safety protocols.

“This has been a problem since day one, right?” Governor Scott said. “It’s incumbent upon all of us individually to do the right thing for the right reasons, and be aware of who you’re coming into contact with and try to keep them safe as well. We’re trying to slowly open up the economy in a very safe and strategic way.”

In his opening remarks, Governor Scott reflected on the needs and concerns of Vermont students, having spent Thursday afternoon in a virtual youth summit that had 23 students from across the state speaking out on the challenges of isolation and remote education.

“Several had this advice for adults: don’t forget about their mental, social and emotional wellbeing,” Governor Scott said. “Listen to them, talk to them, help them grieve and heal the year they’ve lost. Don’t sweep it under the rug.”

On the vaccination front, the 60-plus age group opened up for registration on Thursday. As part of that age group, Governor Scott said he has an appointment scheduled on April 5 for his first dose. Things will continue to move quickly from there – Vermonters 50 and older will be able to begin registering on Monday.

Dr. Levine also warned those planning to celebrate upcoming holidays to do so responsibly, beginning this weekend with Passover, followed by Easter and Ramadan soon after.

“Though people are likely looking forward to spending time with family and friends, please follow the current gathering guidance,” Dr. Levine said.

The Vermont Health Department notes that while fully-vaccinated people can gather freely, anyone who is not vaccinated should limit their social interactions to one other unvaccinated household at a time.

“You may want to have ‘the COVID talk’ ahead of any gathering, to make sure everyone is comfortable with the plans to stay safe,” Dr. Levine said.