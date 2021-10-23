252 new coronavirus cases in Vermont on Saturday; no deaths

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Vermont Department of Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This has been the second consecutive week with a statewide average of more than 200 per day.

Chittenden County had 37 of the infections; Orleans County had 34 of them. There were 30 in Bennington County and 28 in Rutland County. Windham County had 23, while Caledonia County had 21. Washington County had 15; Franklin County and Windsor County each had 14. There were nine apiece in Lamoille County and Orange County. Essex County had seven and Addison County had four. One was in Grand Isle County, while six other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of nearly 510,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,250,000 total tests, there have been 38,573 cases and 32,912 people recovered. Three hundred and fifty-one people have died, while just over 80% of Vermonters age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

There were no case counts available Saturday evening from our New York coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — or from anywhere in New Hampshire.