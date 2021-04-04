255 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

A health worker applies a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event carried out by the Department of Health and the Voces nonprofit organization, at the Miramar Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Vermont reported 227 new coronavirus cases on Easter Sunday. Chittenden County had 93 of the infections. There were 32 in Orleans County had 21; Rutland County was next with 20, followed by Caledonia County with 19. Bennington County had 15 and Franklin County had 11. Washington County and Windsor County had nine apiece. There were six in Windham County, five in Lamoille County and four in Orange County. Addison County and Essex County each had two.

Out of nearly 360,000 people that have taken almost 1,375,000 total tests, there have been 20,149 cases and 16,484 people recovered. Two hundred and twenty-nine Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 17 new patients, making for county-wide totals of 3,175 cases, 21 deaths and 2,999 people recovered. Sullivan County had nine new infections, which made for totals of 1,469 cases, 22 deaths and 1,397 recoveries.

There were 414 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 85,846 cases out of more than 700,000 people tested. New Hampshire had two newly-reported deaths for a total of 1,249 statewide; 80,866 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had two new cases for a total of 2,394; 16 people have died and 2,335 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.