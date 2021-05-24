26 new COVID-19 cases in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths in either of the Twin States

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Vermont reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Chittenden County and Rutland County each had five of the infections. There were two apiece in Lamoille County, Orleans County, Orange County, Rutland County and Windsor County. Franklin County and Grand Isle County each had one.

Out of more than 390,000 people that have taken more than 1,680,000 total tests, there have been 24,106 cases and 22,532 people recovered. Two hundred and fifty-five Vermonters have died, while more than 55% of Vermont residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had three new infections, making for county-wide totals of 4,013 cases, 26 deaths and 3,948 people recovered. Sullivan County had one new infection, which made for totals of 1,793 cases, 25 deaths and 1,746 recoveries.

There were 79 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 98,303 cases out of more than 2,300,000 tests. Fifty-five percent of New Hampshire’s population has been tested at least once. About 46% of Granite Staters 16 years old and up are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had no new cases. Its totals remained at 2,599 cases and 16 deaths; 2,574 patients have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.